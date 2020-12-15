Cane Berrong

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County's Cane Berrong, a three-star tight end in the 2021 recruiting class, verbally committed to Notre Dame on June 21, 2019.

 Photo provided by Cane Berrong

TE Cane Berrong, 6-4, 235; Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 33 tight end.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 28 tight end, No. 573 overall.

Notable numbers: 26 catches for 305 yards and four touchdowns across nine games this season.

Enrolling early? Yes.

Birthday: Sept. 8, 2002.

First scholarship offer: LSU.

Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “When I visited campus for the first time (for the Irish Invasion recruiting camp in June 2019) and after I spoke to (special teams coordinator Brian) Polian.”

What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “You definitely have to take it serious. It sucks that it’s here. I know there’s people in California who are not able to play (football). I don’t know if they even know if they are going to have a season. So take it serious and do the right thing so we can get through it and go back to normal.”

One word to describe Brian Kelly: Winner.

Best player I’ve played against: Georgia Southern athlete commit Montae Maxwell (2021 class).

Most interesting fact about myself: “I thought I was going to be a baseball player when I was little. I never played tight end until my freshman year. So tight end was new to me.”

Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “A Sky Full of Stars” — Coldplay.

Most controversial opinion: “You have to dip your pizza into ranch.”

Dream job (other than the NFL): “Owning my own business like a strength and conditioning place where I help kids get bigger and faster, and help their mental game, too.”

NFL player comparison: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Freshman year expectations: “I want to come in, bulk up and be 240. And definitely play early. Get bigger and faster.”

Favorite thing about football: “The bonding with it and the family feeling you get with it. And definitely scoring touchdowns.”

What’s your best sport other than football? Baseball.

Sports idol: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Preferred social media: Instagram.

Favorite musician/band: Yung Pinch.

Favorite TV show: “The Strain.”

Favorite movie: “The Dark Knight.”

Celebrity crush: Madison Beer.

How many times have you watched Rudy? “Probably a good 100 times, especially when I was a little kid.”

Most used emoji: 😂