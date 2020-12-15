WR Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 205; Atlanta Pace Academy
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 47 wide receiver.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 106 wide receiver, No. 697 overall.
Notable numbers: 25 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns across six games this season.
Enrolling early? No.
Birthday: Oct. 18, 2002.
First scholarship offer: North Carolina.
Moment I knew I wanted to be Irish: “I visited for the Virginia Tech game last year, and it was something that clicked when I was on campus.”
What I’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic: “Your family is really important. They are going to be there no matter what. They are always going to have your back. For me, it’s spending time with my family. And then also grinding. Do the extra stuff on your own, because you never know what can happen. Whether it’s a pause in your season or something happens, you’ve always got to stay ready.”
One word to describe Brian Kelly: Down-to-earth.
Best player I’ve played against: Oklahoma sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and Georgia junior safety Chris Smith.
Most interesting fact about myself: “My first love was really baseball, because I started playing when I was four years old. And my grandfather (Phil Rogers) was the first black quarterback in Virginia Tech history.”
Most embarrassing song on my playlist: “Riptide” — Vance Joy.
Most controversial opinion: “It’s pretty much proven, and it can’t really be proven wrong: we are basically living in a simulation. If we are in a simulation, then there’s no way to tell that we aren’t because of the computer's power that would be able to control us. And also eventually, we are going to be able to start a simulation. Which is going to be so detailed that people from that simulation are going to be able to start their own simulation.”
Dream job (other than the NFL): YouTuber or sports broadcaster.
NFL player comparison: Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.
Freshman year expectations: “Come in there and work as hard as I can and be the best player on the field. Who doesn’t want to start as a freshman? That’s always been the goal.”
Favorite thing about football: “Playing in front of thousands and scoring touchdowns. Who doesn’t want to score a touchdown on the big stage in front of all the fans?”
What’s your best sport other than football? Baseball.
Sports idol: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Preferred social media: TikTok.
Favorite musician/band: Lil Baby.
Favorite TV show: “Game of Thrones.”
Favorite movie: “Frozen.”
Celebrity crush: Addison Rae.
How many times have you watched Rudy? “Fun fact: I have not seen that movie yet. Everybody kills me for that.”
Most used emoji: 😭