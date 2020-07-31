The standard of Notre Dame’s offensive line has risen so high that some NFL Draft analysts give even inconsistent Irish prospects the benefit of the doubt.
That’s the only logical explanation for how senior right guard Tommy Kraemer landed in the first-round of “way-too-early” mock drafts for 2020. Way-too-little research could explain it too.
On paper, Kraemer has all the makings of the next high draft pick from Notre Dame’s offensive line. He has the size (6-foot-6, 319 pounds), pedigree (a five-star rating from 247Sports in the 2016 recruiting class) and experience (22 starts).
But anyone with a close eye on Notre Dame’s 2018 season knows that Kraemer struggled at times. Inconsistency led to Kraemer being taken out of the starting lineup in the eighth game of the season against Navy and again the following week against Northwestern.
There’s no guarantee Kraemer would even leave Notre Dame following his senior season. Returning for a fifth year has been a trend for the Irish offensive line and Kraemer would be eligible to do so.
Regardless, Kraemer has been focusing on improving for the 2019 season. He has a long way to go to be a first-round draft pick.
“My pulling, my speed, my feet, my hand,” Kraemer listed as necessary areas of improvements in the offseason. “Everything you can do as an offensive lineman.”
Offensive coordinator Chip Long challenged Kraemer to be able to move better.
“I like to pull our guys and we were not very good last year,” Long said. “And we’re not going to lose that part of our offense. If he wanted to be a guy, he needed to do it. So he can pull and pull with power.”
With four returning starters in left tackle Liam Eichenberg, right tackle Robert Hainsey, left guard Aaron Banks and Kraemer, the offseason for the Irish offensive line has been about two things: improvement and finding a replacement for Sam Mustipher at center.
The latter came pretty quickly. Sophomore Jarrett Patterson prepared for the switch in the winter and carried on throughout spring practice as the No. 1 center. Even though graduate student Trevor Ruhland missed the spring with an injury, there’s no indication that Patterson’s status at center is in jeopardy.
“Putting (Patterson) in there, we’re 6-4-plus across the board,” Long said. “We look like a big, powerful offensive line, the way I want it to be. And just having him there — a stable player — gives me a lot of confidence moving forward with the rest of the guys.
The current configuration leaves the 6-5, 298-pound Hainsey, a junior, as Notre Dame’s smallest starting offensive lineman. But Long suggested Hainsey, who didn’t play well at the start of the season, may have been the best Irish player on offense in 2018.
“Just the way he executed game in and game out and the level of consistency,” Long said. “He’s a confident young man too, and you can see that with the way he’s leading.”
Eichenberg struggled early last season too in his first career starts. But it’s up to him and Banks to bring balance to the offensive line in the running game.
“We need to get better movement on the left side,” Long said. “It can’t just be the right.”
While Eichenberg has worked his way through confidence issues and playing tentative, Banks doesn’t have a problem with either. It helps being a 6-6, 325-pounder able to knock people out of the way.
“(Banks) makes mistakes, but he’s going to get after somebody too,” Long said. “He’s moving around way better now. He’s a big, powerful man that loves to play and is very conscientious, like that whole group is.”
Beyond the starters, Ruhland and junior Josh Lugg could work their way into meaningful roles. Lugg, who head coach Brian Kelly described as a Swiss Army knife, has taken practice reps at tackle, guard and center. The Irish aren’t afraid to rotate offensive lineman.
“It builds good, quality depth and helps transitions if you’re going to lose guys for the next season,” Long said. “That’s completely up to them and how they want to go about it. It’s their job to make me play them and not me play them.”