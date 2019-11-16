Notre Dame women’s basketball head coach Muffet McGraw recently signed the ESPN No. 3 ranked 2020 recruiting class.
Once national Letters of Intent were signed and received, she was allowed to comment on individual players.
Following are her thoughts on the class through statements provided by the university.
On the 2020 class as a whole:
“This is one of the best classes we’ve had in a long time. Obviously down to six scholarship players right now, so numbers was our first priority. We got four kids ranked in the top-50 and a top-3 recruiting class. All such a great fit for our program”
Maddy Westbeld, forward, 6-3, Kettering, Ohio:
“I think Maddy Westbeld is a Larry Bird type of player. She’s a 6-3 guard who can shoot, pass, rebound, take the ball off the rim and go coast-to-coast. She’s under-rated from the national scouting services. She’s going to be a huge impact player for us.”
Alli Campbell, point guard, 5-11, Altoona, Pa.
“Alli is a great 3-point shooter, which is something we are in need of. She is someone who can really score, not just from the perimeter, but also has a nice pull-up and can score around the basket. I’m really excited about her potential to stretch the defense.”
Nat Marshall, forward, 6-5, Queens, N.Y.
“We are in desperate need of post players right now and Nat is a perfect fit for everything we do. She can run the floor, she can score with ease, she can defend and block shots, so she’ll help us in the press. We are really excited about gaining such a high quality post player.”
Alasia Hayes, point guard, 5-7, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
“With Marta graduating, we have an open spot for a point guard and we are hopeful that Alasia can fit into that role. She’s a terrific defender, a pass-first point guard, and a playmaker, who is great at making defenders pay for their mistakes.
Amira Abdur-Rahim, forward, 6-2, Marietta, Ga.
“Adding a great defender in Amira. She’s someone who can block shots and guard anybody on the floor, from point guard to center. She’ll help us in the press as well. She can run the floor and help us in transition. She’s also a 3-point threat. We don’t have anyone like her.”
