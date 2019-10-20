Area results
Sandhill Crane Half Marathon/10K/5K
At Vandalia, Mich.
Men's half marathon
Overall winner: Alec Saylor (Dowagiac) 1:32.26
Area age-group winner
Age: 65-69: 1. Dave Mahar (Dowagiac), 69, 2:14:23
Women's half marathon
Overall winner: Bjargey Olafsson (Vandalia) 1:36.54
Age 25-39: 1. Jessica Biek (Cassopolis), 27, 1:40:09. Age 35-39: Tracy Kulwicki (Granger) 2:45.26
Men's 10K
Overall winner: Agust Olafsson (Vandalia) 41:47
Age 30-34: 1. Halen Shears (Niles), 30, 43:54. Age 35-39: 1. Jason Hobbs (Goshen), 38, 43:17. Age 45-49: 1. Rob Clingaman (Niles), 46, 48:47. Age 50-54: 1. Todd Bailey (Argos), 51, 54:09. Age 55-59: 1. Steve Regner (Cassopolis), 55, 1:03:07. Age 60-64: 1. Dave Petersheim (Goshen), 64, 53:41
Women's 10K
Overall women’s winner: Amy Huser (Cassopolis), 42, 48:27
Age 25-29: 1. Olivia Hemlock (Niles), 29, 49:09. Natalie Weiss (3rd overall), 26, Mishawaka, 1:11:37. Age 30-34: 1. Abby Wiles (Goshen), 32, 1:00:06, 2. Autumn Hershberger (Elkhart), 31, 1:05:04. Age 35-39: 1. Tamela Post (South Bend), 38, 48:44. Julie Fridley (3rd overall), 36, Cassopolis, 1:06:22. Elizabeth Drake (4th), 38, South Bend, 1:06:46. Age 40-46: 1. Crista Bontrager (Goshen), 42, 56:22, 2. Stacy McDowell (Goshen), 41, 1:07:36. Stella Richard (5th overall), 41, South Bend, 1:16:19. Melinda Yakim (7th), 40, Niles, 1:48:18. Age 45-49: 1. Kristine Hilger (Mishawaka), 46, 50:47. Anna Jones (3rd overall), 46, New Carlisle, 1:09:38. Lori Richner (4th), 47, Nappanee, 1:14:18
Men's 5K
Overall men’s winner: 1. Ethan Saylor (Dowagiac), 15, 22:12
Age 50-55: 1. Rodney Segety (Niles), 54, 36:17. Age 55-59: 1. John Hayman (Cassopolis), 56, 31:34
Women's 5K
Overall women’s winner: 1. Emily Smith (South Bend), 27, 30:04
Age 11-under: 1. Taylor Demitruk (Elkhart), 9, 32:59. Age 25-29: 1. Courtney Teske (Niles), 29, 30:54. Age 30-34: 1. Jenna Liechty Martin (Cassopolis), 34, 33:04, 2. R’Nld Rumbach (South Bend), 31, 35:40, 3. Katie Collins (Elkhart), 32, 38:37, 4. Erika Calabro (Buchanan), 31, 1:09:10. Age 55-59: 1. Lori Checkley (South Bend), 57, 44:28, 2. Debra Kline (Niles), 58, 47:22. Age 60-64: 1. Flo Sasaki (Niles), 63, 1:06:23. Age 65-69: 1. Annemarie Dawson (South Bend), 69, 53:49. Age: 70-74: 1. Marlene Kachur (Niles), 72, 1:06:23
