Notre Dame By The Numbers
in the NFL draft
Notre Dame kickers taken in the draft (Bob Thomas, 1974)
ND players drafted by the Carolina Panthers, fewest by any NFL team.
1946 and 1993
Years in which four ND players were selected in the first round.
Overall No. 1 picks from ND, tied for most all-time with USC and Oklahoma
16
ND players selected in the 1946 draft, the most in program history.
41
ND players drafted by the Chicago Bears, the most of any NFL team.
62
ND offensive tackles selected, including eight first-rounders, the most of any position.
69
ND players drafted in the first round, behind only USC and Ohio State (both 81)
83
Drafts ND has had a player selected, tied for most all time with Ohio State
504
Overall ND players selected in the NFL draft, second most to USC
1972
The last time ND had a player selected No. 1 overall (Walt Patulski, DE, to the Buffalo Bills)
