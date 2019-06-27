(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, practice, Austria

CFL

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Edmonton at Winnipeg

GOLF

6 a.m.: GOLF — European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, first round, Spain

10: GOLF — European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, first round, Spain

3 p.m.: FS1 — PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Open Senior Open, first round, South Bend, Ind.

3: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, Detroit, Mich.

6: GOLF — Web.com Tour Golf: Utah Championship, first round, Farmington, Utah

6 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, second round, Spain

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPNU — National Championship Series: Teams TBD

MEN’S SOCCER

11:45 a.m.: ESPNU — UEFA U-21: Germany vs. Romania, Semifinal I, Italy

2:45 p.m.: ESPNU — UEFA U-21: Spain vs. France, Semifinal II, Italy

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: WSBT (96.1 FM) — South Bend Cubs at Fort Wayne

MLB

1 p.m.: MLB — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Tampa Bay at Minnesota

4: MLB — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs OR Pittsburgh at Houston (games joined in progress). Atlanta at Chicago also WSCR (670 AM)

7: ESPN — All-Star Election Night

8:30: MLB — LA Dodgers at Colorado OR Washington at Miami (7 p.m.) AND Arizona at San Francisco (joined in progress)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Norway vs. England, Quarterfinal I, France

WNBA

10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.