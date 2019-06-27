(All times Eastern)
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, practice, Austria
CFL
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Edmonton at Winnipeg
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, first round, Spain
10: GOLF — European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, first round, Spain
3 p.m.: FS1 — PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Open Senior Open, first round, South Bend, Ind.
3: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, Detroit, Mich.
6: GOLF — Web.com Tour Golf: Utah Championship, first round, Farmington, Utah
6 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, second round, Spain
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — National Championship Series: Teams TBD
MEN’S SOCCER
11:45 a.m.: ESPNU — UEFA U-21: Germany vs. Romania, Semifinal I, Italy
2:45 p.m.: ESPNU — UEFA U-21: Spain vs. France, Semifinal II, Italy
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: WSBT (96.1 FM) — South Bend Cubs at Fort Wayne
MLB
1 p.m.: MLB — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Tampa Bay at Minnesota
4: MLB — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs OR Pittsburgh at Houston (games joined in progress). Atlanta at Chicago also WSCR (670 AM)
7: ESPN — All-Star Election Night
8:30: MLB — LA Dodgers at Colorado OR Washington at Miami (7 p.m.) AND Arizona at San Francisco (joined in progress)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Norway vs. England, Quarterfinal I, France
WNBA
10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
