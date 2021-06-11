Pod of Gold: Greg Biggins breaks down Notre Dame's top recruiting targets

ND Insider Staff

The "Pod of Gold" podcast came back after a month-long hiatus. There was just too much happening for Tyler James and Eric Hansen to not jump on the microphones and talk about Notre Dame football and recruiting.

The Irish added commitments from a grad transfer (Marshall OL Cain Madden) and 2022 recruit (DT Donovan Hinish) last week and will have many more recruits on campus this weekend. Then right before the podcast recording, the proposal for a 12-team College Football Playoff was released.

The podcast started with a focus on recruiting with the help of 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. He discussed how the proposed playoff will impact recruiting, how quickly visitors may commit now that the dead period has been lifted, which Notre Dame visitors he likes the most, the chances of the Irish landing WR C.J. Williams, what kind of players Notre Dame recruited in CB Jaden Mickey, QB Tyler Buchner and CB Chance Tucker and more.

Then James and Hansen offered predictions in Place Your Bets (26:55) before answering questions from Twitter (35:24), including their thoughts on the wide receiver depth chart and the proposed playoff.

