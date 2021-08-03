Pod of Gold: Phil Steele previews Notre Dame football's 2021 season

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame's preseason camp is just around the corner with the Irish returning to practice on campus Saturday. So that means Tyler James and Eric Hansen needed to put away their vacation luggage, dust off the microphones and start talking college football again.

And who better to preview the college football season with than Phil Steele, whose annual college football preview has become the go-to for many reporters and fans alike.

Steele joined the "Pod of Gold" podcast to discuss his 2021 magazine, how the Irish will fare this season, the biggest question marks for Notre Dame, what he expects from quarterback Jack Coan, what impact defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will make, where he ranks head coach Brian Kelly and more.

Then James and Hansen made season predictions in the "Place Your Bets" segment (20:14) before answering questions from Twitter (29:02).

"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.

Pick your preference below.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.

