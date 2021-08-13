Pod of Gold: Mike Golic Sr. on expectations for Notre Dame football in 2021

ND Insider Staff

After six practices of preseason camp, Tyler James and Eric Hansen are starting to learn a bit about what Notre Dame football will look like when the season opens at Florida State.

After attending Thursday's practice, former Notre Dame captain and current football analyst Mike Golic Sr. joined the "Pod of Gold" podcast to discuss his observations from practice, head coach Brian Kelly's evolution, how quarterback Jack Coan can succeed, his impression of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, the NCAA's new NIL rules, what he'll be doing this football season, why he lives in South Bend half the year and more.

Then James and Hansen make more season predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (22:54) before answering questions from Twitter (32:25).

