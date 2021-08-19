Pod of Gold: Robby Toma on the Hawaii influence on Notre Dame's roster

With Jack Coan named the Notre Dame's starting quarterback, the focus of preseason camp can shift to other story lines for the Irish.

A successful season for Notre Dame football will likely include major roles for late-rising wide receivers and defensive players from Hawaii.

That made former Notre Dame wide receiver and Hawaii product Robby Toma the perfect guest for this week's "Pod of Gold" podcast.

On the podcast, Toma discussed the pride he takes in seeing other Hawaii players at ND, why the Irish have had success with recruits from the islands, his expectations for Marist Liufau, the compassion shown for Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, the bright futures for Jordan Botelho and Kahanu Kia, how he evolved as a wide receiver during his career and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen offered Hawaii-inspired predictions in Place Your Bets (21:33) before answering questions from Twitter (33:06).

