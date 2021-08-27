Pod of Gold: Dennis Dodd on the changing NCAA landscape and how Notre Dame football fits

ND Insider Staff

College football season is officially here with Week 0 games being played this weekend and Notre Dame taking the stage next weekend at Florida State. But before Tyler James and Eric Hansen dive into previewing that matchup next week, they invited Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports to join the "Pod of Gold" podcast to share his national perspective.

On the podcast, Dodd discussed the bevy of changes across college football this offseason, the effects of conference realignment, the future of the 12-team playoff, Notre Dame's most difficult game in 2021, the expectations for Jack Coan and Marcus Freeman, the Irish player that intrigues him the most, Brian Kelly's legacy and more.

Then James and Hansen made season-long predictions in the "Place Your Bets" segment (25:13) before answering questions from Twitter (31:37).

"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found above in this story.

The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.

