Pod of Gold: Matt Murschel on Florida State's quarterback competition, program direction

Game week is finally here. No. 9 Notre Dame will head down to Tallahassee, Fla., this weekend for its season opener against Florida State on Sunday night (7:30 EDT on ABC). The Seminoles have struggled in the past few years, but you never know what a new season might bring.

To preview the Sunday's game, Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited the Orlando Sentinel’s national college football writer Matt Murschel to join them on the "Pod of Gold."

On the podcast, Murschel discussed Florida State's quarterback competition, the impact of new transfers joining the Seminoles, if head coach Mike Norvell has the program heading in the right direction, the state of Florida's three biggest football programs, his perspective on Notre Dame and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made ND-FSU predictions (24:42) before answering questions from Twitter (34:27).

