Podcast: Bob Morton examines how Notre Dame's offensive line can improve from FSU effort

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame certainly made its season opener interesting. The Irish escaped Tallahassee with a 41-38 overtime victory at Florida State. The first game may have offered a better picture of what the team will look like throughout the season, but it also may have been misleading. That’s the beauty of season openers.

One area of deserved concern Sunday night was Notre Dame’s offensive line play. Quarterback Jack Coan was sacked four times and the Irish averaged just 1.9 yards per rush for a total of 65 yards.

Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to spend more time examining the offensive line, so they asked former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton to join this week's "Pod of Gold" podcast.

On the podcast, Morton discussed the offensive line struggles, how freshman Blake Fisher fared in his first start, the challenges Michael Carmody faced in replacing him, the difficulties of playing in an environment like FSU, how much improvement he expects to see on the offensive line and more.

Then James and Hansen made ND-Toledo predictions in the "Place Your Bets" segment (28:49) before answering questions from Twitter (35:37).

