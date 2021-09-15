Podcast: Former Notre Dame QB Gary Godsey on upsetting Purdue, Drew Brees in 2000

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame survived another thriller Saturday with a 32-29 victory over Toledo. After the way the first two games have gone for the No. 12 Irish (2-0), Saturday's matchup with Purdue (2-0) won't be a breeze either.

Before Tyler James and Eric Hansen discussed the story lines of this ND-Purdue matchup, the two took a trip down memory lane with former Notre Dame quarterback and tight end Gary Godsey for this week's "Pod of Gold" podcast.

In 2000, Godsey was asked to replace injured starting quarterback Arnaz Battle ahead of No. 21 Notre Dame's matchup with No. 13 Purdue. Godsey helped lead the Irish to a 23-21 upset victory that was sealed by a 38-yard field goal by Nick Setta as time expired.

On the podcast, Godsey shared how he learned Battle was injured, how he prepared to play against Purdue QB Drew Brees, his most vivid memories from the game, how the the rest of his career played out, what he thinks of ND's current quarterbacks, what he's doing now and more.

Then James and Hansen made ND-Purdue predictions in "Place Your Bets" (15:42) before answering questions from Twitter (23:53).

