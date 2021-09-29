Podcast: Aaron Taylor on Notre Dame's offensive line struggles and how it improves

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame pulled away from Wisconsin on Saturday with an incredible fourth quarter for a 41-13 win in Chicago’s Soldier Field. The No. 9 Irish (4-0) have shown signs of improvement, but will it be enough to beat No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0) in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday? We’ll find out soon enough.

But for all the improvement Notre Dame made in its first four games, the offensive line remains a serious issue. Rather than Tyler James and Eric Hansen trying to solve all the problems, they asked Aaron Taylor, a two-time consensus All-American at Notre Dame, a Lombardi Award winner and a founder of the Joe Moore Award, to join the podcast to talk about the Irish offensive line.

Taylor, a CBS Sports analyst, colorfully discussed what has surprised him about the way Notre Dame's offensive line has played, if the issues are fixable this season, what will be required for the line to improve, how the quarterbacks' athleticism impacts the offensive line, why the right side of the offensive line hasn't been able to carry the unit, how to prepare younger players, Jeff Quinn's ability as an offensive line coach and more.

Then James and Hansen make ND-Cincinnati predictions in "Place Your Bets" (33:18) before answering questions from Twitter (42:28).

