Pod of Gold: Steve Wiltfong on Notre Dame's quarterback talent and recruiting outlook

Notre Dame couldn’t overcome its flaws in a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday. The struggles displayed by the Irish this season finally caught up to them. Before getting an opportunity to regroup with a bye week, Notre Dame will head into a hostile environment at Virginia Tech this Saturday (7:30 p.m. EDT on ACC Network).

Naturally after a loss, there has been a lot of big-picture reflecting on Notre Dame’s program from the outside. Beyond what the Irish are capable of the rest of this season, where are the Irish heading in future seasons?

Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to talk about a little bit of both, so they invited Steve Wiltfong, director of recruiting for 247Sports, to join them on this week's "Pod of Gold."

On the podcast, Wiltfong discussed Notre Dame's loss to Cincinnati, the quarterback talent on ND's roster, how the Irish can improve its quarterback room, if the efforts in the 2022 and 2023 classes at the position are encouraging, how high ND's 2022 class can finish and more.

Then James and Hansen make ND-Virginia Tech predictions in "Place Your Bets" (32:07) before answering questions from Twitter (39:29).

