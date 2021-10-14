Podcast: Mike Golic Jr. on Notre Dame's offensive line and navigating a QB timeshare

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame won another thriller Saturday in a 32-29 victory at Virginia Tech. A well-timed bye week should allow Irish fans to settle their blood pressure for the time being, but Notre Dame has plenty of unanswered questions to continue monitoring when the weekly game schedule resumes next week against rival USC.

The biggest question mark for Notre Dame all season long has been its offensive line, but the unit is coming off its best performance of the season. Can that success be sustained?

Tyler James and Eric Hansen asked ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr. to help answer that question and many more on this week’s "Pod of Gold."

On the podcast, Golic discussed Notre Dame's offensive line improvement against Virginia Tech, if it's sustainable for the rest of the season, how Tyler Buchner helps the Irish offense, who he'd start at quarterback, how his offensive line in 2012 managed shared time between QBs Everett Golson and Tommy Rees, the impact Chris Watt made as a graduate assistant last season, what a team gains from winning so many close games and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made predictions for the rest of the season in "Place Your Bets" (27:47) before answering questions from Twitter (37:42).

