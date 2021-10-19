Podcast: Rick Mirer on quarterback Tyler Buchner's present and future at Notre Dame

ND Insider Staff

No. 13 Notre Dame football (5-1) exited its bye week with a two-quarterback plan for Saturday’s home game against USC (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC). Graduate senior Jack Coan will continue to start for the Irish, but head coach Brian Kelly wants to keep expanding freshman Tyler Buchner’s role in the offense.

On this week's "Pod of Gold," former Notre Dame quarterback Rick Mirer joined the podcast to discuss how Buchner has played in his first season, Mirer's expectations for Buchner as he continues to develop, the difficulties Mirer faced as a young quarterback and the challenge of playing on the road, how the Irish can be successful playing multiple quarterbacks, what's keeping Mirer busy now and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made ND-USC predictions in "Place Your Bets" (24:33) before answering questions from Twitter (31:15).

