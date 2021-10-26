Pod of Gold: Dane Brugler on how Notre Dame's top NFL Draft prospects have played this season

ND Insider Staff

USC tried to make it interesting in the fourth quarter, but the Irish asserted control in a 31-16 victory over the Trojans last Saturday. No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) will try to keep things rolling this Saturday against another talented, yet incredibly inconsistent team with North Carolina (4-3) coming to town (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

The college football season has reached the point where players have put enough plays on tape for NFL Draft analysts to get a sense for who may be trending up or down for next spring’s draft. That's why Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to pick the brain of The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler on this week’s "Pod of Gold."

On the podcast, Brugler discussed if safety Kyle Hamilton has secured a high draft position, why he anticipated a big season from defensive end Isaiah Foskey, what makes Jarrett Patterson an attractive center prospect, how running back Kyren Williams will be coveted regardless of his statistics, which Notre Dame player has surprised him, what the Irish are facing in North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and more.

Then James and Hansen made ND-UNC predictions in "Place Your Bets" (30:05) before answering questions from Twitter (39:01).

