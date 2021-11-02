Pod of Gold: Rick Minter on Notre Dame's defensive evolution and stopping a triple option

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame outlasted North Carolina in a 44-34 victory Saturday night to move to 7-1. Next up, the No. 8 Irish will host a 2-6 Navy team who has struggled this season but managed to play well against its toughest opponents.

With the triple-option offense coming to town, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to focus this week's "Pod of Gold" podcast on Notre Dame’s defense. That's why they asked former Irish defensive coordinator Rick Minter to rejoin the podcast to share some knowledge.

Minter, a two-time coordinator at Notre Dame, discussed the challenges of stopping Navy's triple-option offense, how a defense can create a scheme specific for this week, if it's harder on defensive linemen or linebacker, how Marcus Freeman has done in his first season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, the impact of safety Kyle Hamilton's injury, what it takes to improve two-minute defense and more.

Then James and Hansen made ND-Navy predictions in "Place Your Bets" (31:13) before answering questions from Twitter (40:12).

Notebook:Brian Kelly is confident in Marcus Freeman's résumé against Navy

Hansen:Notre Dame football November story lines to remember

