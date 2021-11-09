Pod of Gold: Eric Mac Lain on Notre Dame's improvement, Virginia's offense and a wild ACC

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame cruised to a 34-6 victory over Navy last Saturday after a slow start. The No. 7 Irish (8-1) likely won’t have the luxury of easing into this Saturday’s matchup (7:30 p.m. on ABC) against Virginia (6-3) and its high-powered offense.

To talk a little bit about the Cavaliers, a strange year in the ACC and Notre Dame, Tyler James and Eric Hansen asked Eric Mac Lain of the ACC Network and the "Gramlich and Mac Lain" podcast to hop on the "Pod of Gold" podcast this week.

On the "Pod of Gold," Mac Lain discussed Notre Dame's improvement this season, how to slow down Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, why the Cavaliers have struggled on defense, who he thinks will win a wide-open ACC, what's wrong with Clemson this season, which team he'd nominate to play the Irish in the Peach Bowl and more.

Then James and Hansen made ND-Virginia predictions in "Place Your Bets" (24:55) before answering questions from Twitter (34:51).

Notebook:Notre Dame loses WR Avery Davis to season-ending injury at thinning position

Analysis:Recent youth movement hints at potential in '22 and perhaps answers in '21

