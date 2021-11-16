Pod of Gold: Bruce Feldman on Notre Dame, the College Football Playoff and coach firings

Notre Dame cruised to a 28-3 victory against a Brennan Armstrong-less Virginia on Saturday night. The No. 6 Irish (9-1) return home this weekend for a Senior Day matchup with a struggling Georgia Tech (3-7).

With a clear path to 11-1 sitting in front of Notre Dame, the Irish are nudging their way into the College Football Playoff discussion once again. For a national perspective on Notre Dame, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to check in with Bruce Feldman, a college football reporter for Fox Sports and writer for The Athletic, to pick his brain on a number of topics.

On this week's "Pod of Gold" podcast, Feldman discussed where Notre Dame fits in the playoff discussion, what the playoff committee should focus on with the top teams in the country, how head-to-head games should matter, what the head coaching market for ND defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will look like this offseason, if schools are gaining an advantage by firing their coaches early, how much he tracks his "Freaks List" during the season and more.

Then James and Hansen and made ND-Georgia Tech predictions in "Place Your Bets" (26:55) before answering questions from Twitter (34:51).

