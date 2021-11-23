Pod of Gold: Mike McGlinchey on the evolution of Notre Dame's football program

ND Insider Staff

Notre Dame trounced Georgia Tech 55-0 on Senior Day and will head to Stanford on Saturday to attempt to finish the regular season with just one loss and an outside chance at making the College Football Playoff.

Before the AP No. 5 Irish (10-1) make that trip, Tyler James and Eric Hansen caught up with former Notre Dame left tackle Mike McGlinchey for this week's "Pod of Gold" podcast.

On the podcast, McGlinchey discussed watching the 2021 Irish, how the program and head coach Brian Kelly evolved during his time at Notre Dame, former teammate Hunter Bivin's impact on the program, Notre Dame's offensive line play this season, McGlinchey's recovery from a season-ending injury, the legendary tackles he's played with for the San Francisco 49ers and more.

Then James and Hansen made ND-Stanford predictions in "Place Your Bets" (31:35) before answering questions from Twitter (42:20).

