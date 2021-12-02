Pod of Gold: Brian Kelly's out, Marcus Freeman's up and more Notre Dame coaching news

Quite a bit has happened since Tyler James and Eric Hansen recorded their last "Pod of Gold" podcast. Notre Dame won its regular season finale at Stanford, head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is expected to replace him and more.

On this week's podcast, James and Hansen weighed in on whether Freeman was the right choice, why Kelly wanted to leave and what so many assistant coaches staying on staff means for the Irish.

Then 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong joined the podcast to discuss the recruiting ramifications of Freeman's promotion and the road ahead for Kelly (24:39).

Finally, James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter (43:10).

5 things to know about Notre Dame's expected new head coach Marcus Freeman

ND promoting Marcus Freeman is a gamble; not hiring him was more of one

