Pod of Gold: Four-star CB Jaden Mickey on why he stuck with his Notre Dame commitment

Marcus Freeman led his first practices as Notre Dame’s head coach over the weekend after spending the week on the road recruiting. Now the Irish are preparing to sign the first members of the 2022 class on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for those Notre Dame recruits, so Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to bring one of the Irish commits on the podcast to discuss it.

Four-star cornerback Jaden Mickey, a senior at Corona (Calif.) Centennial, joined the podcast to discuss his reaction to head coach Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame, Freeman becoming the new head coach, why he decided to stick with his commitment to the Irish, hosting Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens at his home, visiting Notre Dame over the weekend, playing against former ND commit C.J. Williams and other talented players in California, his expectations as an early enrolled freshman and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answer questions from Twitter (15:20).

