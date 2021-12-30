Pod of Gold: Charlie Weis on the challenges of being a first-time head coach at Notre Dame

ND Insider Staff

The Fiesta Bowl is almost here. No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) and No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) will meet Saturday in an intriguing matchup that will mark the start of the Marcus Freeman Era for the Irish.

Before the game, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to catch up with someone familiar with taking over Notre Dame’s football program and that’s former head coach Charlie Weis.

On the "Pod of Gold" podcast, Weis discussed the significance of Freeman winning his first game as head coach in the Fiesta Bowl, what challenges await him as a first-time head coach, the importance of recruiting and how to balance that workload, if he was surprised by Brian Kelly's move to LSU, Ian Book's future in the NFL and more.

Then James and Hansen made Fiesta Bowl predictions in the "Place Your Bets" segment (25:56) before answering questions from Twitter (34:19).

Fiesta Bowl:No surprise that Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer will be a marked man

Commentary:Notre Dame's Freeman Era fires up well before his Fiesta Bowl debut

The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here. Pick your platform of choice below. Then subscribe, rate and review.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.