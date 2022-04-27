Pod of Gold: Jerome Bettis talks Dante Moore, NFL Draft and earning his Notre Dame degree

Following the 1992 season star running back Jerome Bettis became just the second Notre Dame football player ever to leave after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Bettis, a native of Detroit, went on to win the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year award for the Los Angeles Rams, rush for 13,662 yards (eighth all-time in the NFL) and win a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in his final season in 2005. In 2015 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nearly 30 years since leaving Notre Dame, Bettis — affectionally nicknamed "The Bus" for being one of the greatest NFL power runners of all time — is back on campus to finish his business degree. He's also been ever present around the Irish football program and first-year head coach Marcus Freeman.

On Tuesday "The Bus" joined the NDInsider and South Bend Tribune Pod of Gold podcast with Notre Dame football beat writers Fernando Ramirez and Mike Berardino.

Show highlights

(6:52): Not exactly like "Back to School"

(9:05): Paying tribute to late high school coach Bob Dozier

(12:47): The Bus wanted to play for the Sooners

(15:35): Remembering the 1992 Snow Bowl

(35:30): Kyle Hamilton and the NFL Draft

(41:48): Meeting 5-star quarterback recruit Dante Moore

(43:12) Where NIL is headed at Notre Dame

