Pod of Gold: Former Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush talks about pressures of the position

SOUTH BEND — Making sense of the Name, Image and Likeness landscape becomes a bigger challenge with each passing week for everyone involved with college sports.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush and his MOGL co-founder Ayden Syal joined “Pod of Gold” this week to lend their perspective on how their fast-growing, compliance-centric company can help restore sanity to the process.

Wimbush, who went 13-3 as the starter in 2017-18 before moving on to Central Florida as a graduate transfer, also weighed in on several Irish football topics, including the potential (on and off the field) of freshman quarterback Steve Angeli; the advantages of being a cold-weather quarterback once you get to South Bend; and the pressure of starting a season opener under center with little prior experience.

