Pod of Gold: Former Notre Dame player Adam Shibley enlists teammates in TUFF youth program

Former Notre Dame graduate transfer and linebacker Adam Shibley joined South Bend Tribune and ND Insider “Pod of Gold” hosts Fernando Ramirez and Mike Berardino this week to speak on his business that helps put on football camps. His company, TUFF, only charges a donation of at least $1 for young athletes to attend. This helps kids learn from some of the best players in the nation and the camp isn’t charging ridiculous prices.

TUFF teams up with various universities and asks current/former players to come coach up the future athletes. His next camp will be on June 11 at South Bend Saint Joseph High School featuring Notre Dame players. Players include: QB Tyler Buchner, DL Isaiah Foskey, CB Cam Hart, LB Bo Bauer, LB Marist Liufau and many more.

Shibley also talks about how good he thinks the Irish can be in 2022.

