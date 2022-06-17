Pod of Gold: Former Holtz-era recruiting coordinator Bob Chmiel has seen plenty of change

Much has changed since Bob Chmiel was Notre Dame football's recruiting coordinator in the 1990s under former head coach Lou Holtz. Chmiel joined South Bend Tribune and ND Insider “Pod of Gold” hosts Mike Berardino and Fernando Ramirez this week to discuss the current Irish recruiting push, his reverence for the University as a Catholic kid from Chicago and the direction of the program under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.

Notre Dame football:Marcus Freeman 'right man for the job' say former Notre Dame players on the West Coast

Recruiting:Michigan legacy CJ Carr commits to play quarterback at Notre Dame

