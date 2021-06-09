Notre Dame DE commit Aiden Gobaira elevated to four-star rating from Rivals

Aiden Gobaira can say goodbye to his three-star rating.

Rivals promoted the Notre Dame defensive end commit to four-star status in its latest rankings update Tuesday. Gobaira, who had to wait until this spring to play his junior season at Chantilly (Va.) High, has now received ratings boosts from Rivals and 247Sports following an impressive junior season that included 63 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

Rivals now ranks the 6-foot-6, 235-pound Gobaira as the No. 28 weakside defensive and No. 249 overall in the 2022 class. The jump for Gobaira gives Notre Dame six commits in the Rivals 250.

Fellow defensive end Tyson Ford remains the highest ranked Notre Dame commit, according to Rivals, though he dropped 21 spots to No. 91 overall as the No. 6 strongside defensive end.

Three more Notre Dame commits received slight bumps: linebacker Joshua Burnham (up one spot to No. 140 as the No. 5 inside linebacker), offensive lineman Joey Tanona (up 14 spots to No. 187 as the No. 6 offensive guard) and offensive lineman Ty Chan (up 18 spots to No. 191 as the No. 30 offensive tackle).

Running back Jadarian Price dropped seven spots overall to No. 237 as the No. 5 all-purpose back.

Notre Dame’s class of 14 commits includes 10 four-star recruits — more than any other in the country. Rivals ranks the Irish class third overall behind Ohio State (13 commits) and LSU (12). Ohio State (four) and LSU (two) both have more five-star recruits than Notre Dame (zero).

The Irish can maintain their spot among the top five classes with a strong month of recruiting. Notre Dame is slated to host 18 targets in the coming weeks who are ranked in the latest Rivals 250: OL Zach Rice (19), WR C.J. Williams (29), S Xavier Nwankpa (35), LB Jaylen Sneed (46), RB Gavin Sawchuk (52), OL Joe Brunner (63), OL Carson Hinzman (88), DE Cyrus Moss (89), LB Sebastian Cheeks (105), OL Billy Schrauth (117), RB Nicholas Singleton (124), LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka (144), DT Anthony Lucas (149), WR Tobias Merriweather (156), DL Ernest Cooper IV (164), RB Dallan Hayden (170), OL Aamil Wagner (196) and CB Nikai Martinez (197).

