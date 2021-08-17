Jaylen Sneed, Ty Chan buck downward trend for Notre Dame's 2022 commits in new Rivals 250

This week’s update to the Rivals 250 wasn’t too kind to Notre Dame’s committed recruits in the 2022 class.

Of the nine Irish commits ranked among the top 250 prospects in the class, seven of them dropped at least one spot in the overall ranking. Even defensive end Aiden Gobaira, who moved up to No. 249 overall in the previous update in June, fell back out of the Rivals 250.

However, no Notre Dame commit dropped more than 17 spots in the overall ranking.

The good news for the Irish class was limited to linebacker Jaylen Sneed and offensive tackle and Ty Chan with significant moves for both.

Sneed fell two spots short of the current cutoff for a five-star rating by leaping 14 spots to No. 31 overall as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the 2022 class. He overtook wide receiver C.J. Williams as the highest-ranked Irish commit on Rivals.

Chan made a big jump of 75 spots to No. 114 overall as the No. 11 offensive tackle.

Sneed’s rising stock followed him winning Linebacker MVP honors at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in mid-June. Chan drew positive reviews from his work at the Under Armour Future 50 camp in June as well.

Following a drop of 14 spots, Williams was slated as Notre Dame’s second-best commit at No. 45 overall and the No. 6 wide receiver in the class.

The Irish were left with only two commits in the Rivals 100 due to defensive end Tyson Ford dipping 14 spots to No. 104 overall as the No. 9 strongside defensive end.

The remaining five Notre Dame commits in the Rivals 250 were given the following ranking deductions: Joshua Burnham down 17 spots to No. 156 overall as the No. 5 inside linebacker, Niuafe Tuihalamaka down 16 spots to No. 159 overall and the No. 6 inside linebacker, Tobias Merriweather down seven spots to No. 161 as the No. 19 wide receiver, Joey Tanona down one spot to No. 186 as the No. 8 offensive guard and Jadarian Price down five spots to No. 240 as the No. 5 all-purpose back.

The Rivals 250 included 10 Notre Dame targets who visited the Irish since the start of June and remain uncommitted: S Xavier Nwankpa (No. 14), OL Zach Rice (19), DL Anthony Lucas (80), DL Hero Kanu (87), OL Carson Hinzman (88), DE Cyrus Moss (89), S Austin Ausberry (95), OL Billy Schrauth (126) and OL Aamil Wagner (203). All but Kanu and Ausberry used their official visits to Notre Dame this summer.

The Irish entered the week just slightly ahead of Penn State for the top recruiting class in the country according to Rivals. Notre Dame’s 21-commit class includes 16 four-star recruits and five three-star recruits. The team ranking could shift by the end of the week when position and state rankings outside of the Rivals 250 are released.

