Notre Dame offers 2023 QB recruit Nicholaus Iamaleava during Purdue game visit

Notre Dame’s search for a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class continued Saturday.

Four-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava made an unofficial visit to attend Notre Dame’s 27-13 victory over Purdue. He ended the day with an Irish scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Iamaleava has been on Notre Dame’s recruiting radar for several months. But the Irish extended offers to five quarterbacks in the 2023 class before the Downey (Calif.) Warren product.

Notre Dame joined the junior’s impressive offer list, which already included the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and UCLA. In the first four games of his season, Iamaleava completed 88 of his 148 passes (59.5%) for 1,242 yards and 20 touchdowns with just one interception. He rushed 14 times for 43 yards and one touchdown.

247Sports slates Iamaleava as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 20 overall in the 2023 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 48 overall.

Notre Dame’s first quarterback offers in the 2023 class went to Arch Manning of New Orleans and Dante Moore of Detroit on St. Patrick’s Day earlier this year. Subsequent offers prior to Iamaleava were made to Malachi Nelson, Avery Johnson and Jackson Arnold. Nelson has since given his verbal commitment to Oklahoma.

Moore has shown the most interest of Notre Dame’s 2023 quarterback targets. He’s been to campus multiple times since receiving his offer in March.

Notre Dame’s recruiting weekend included a trio of targets: 2022 wide receiver Major Everhart, 2023 defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert and 2023 wide receiver Malik Elzy. Offensive line commit Joey Tanona, a 2022 commit, was also on campus for the Purdue game.

Follow ND Insider Tyler James on Twitter: @TJamesNDI.