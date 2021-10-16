Notre Dame football recruiting: Updated list of Irish commits in 2022 and 2023 classes

ND Insider Staff
The following recruits have verbally committed to play college football at Notre Dame for head coach Brian Kelly.

The college football recruiting cycle never stops.

But someone has to keep track of it. That's why ND Insider has put together a running list of verbal commitments for Notre Dame football.

The Irish currently have 21 players committed to their 2022 recruiting class. The 2023 recruiting class has five commitments of its own.

Click on a player's name to read a story about his commitment.

Notre Dame football recruiting class commitments

2022 commits (21)

Position Player • Height, Weight • High School 

WR C.J. Williams • 6-2, 190 • Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 

WR Tobias Merriweather • 6-4, 180 • Camas (Wash.) Union 

CB Benjamin Morrison • 6-0, 172 • Phoenix Brophy Prep 

LB Jaylen Sneed • 6-2, 215 • Hilton Head Island (S.C.) High 

DB Devin Moore • 6-2, 175 • Naples (Fla.) High 

DB Jayden Bellamy • 6-0, 175 • Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 

OL Ashton Craig • 6-5, 280 • Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High 

LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka • 6-3, 230 • Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany 

DT Donovan Hinish • 6-2, 275 • Pittsburgh Central Catholic 

TE Holden Staes • 6-4, 230 • Atlanta Westminster School 

TE Eli Raridon • 6-6, 230 • West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley 

LB Joshua Burnham • 6-4, 215 • Traverse City (Mich.) Central 

CB Jaden Mickey • 6-0, 175 • Corona (Calif.) Centennial 

WR Amorion Walker • 6-3, 181 • Ponchatoula (La.) High 

QB Steve Angeli • 6-3, 215 • Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 

RB Jadarian Price • 5-11, 180 • Denison (Texas) High 

DE Aiden Gobaira • 6-6, 235 • Chantilly (Va.) High 

DE Tyson Ford • 6-5, 245 • St. Louis John Burroughs School 

OT Ty Chan • 6-6, 275 • Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy 

LB Nolan Ziegler • 6-4, 210 • Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central 

OL Joey Tanona • 6-5, 280 • Zionsville (Ind.) High 

2023 commits (5) 

Position Player • Height, Weight • High School

RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. • 5-10, 185 • Miami Gulliver Prep

TE Cooper Flanagan • 6-5, 230 • Concord (Calif.) De La Salle 

S Adon Shuler • 6-0, 190 • Irvington (N.J.) High 

DE Brenan Vernon • 6-5, 250 • Mentor (Ohio) High 

DE Keon Keeley • 6-5, 230 • Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep 