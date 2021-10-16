Notre Dame football recruiting: Updated list of Irish commits in 2022 and 2023 classes
The college football recruiting cycle never stops.
But someone has to keep track of it. That's why ND Insider has put together a running list of verbal commitments for Notre Dame football.
The Irish currently have 21 players committed to their 2022 recruiting class. The 2023 recruiting class has five commitments of its own.
Click on a player's name to read a story about his commitment.
Notre Dame football recruiting class commitments
2022 commits (21)
Position Player • Height, Weight • High School
WR C.J. Williams • 6-2, 190 • Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei
WR Tobias Merriweather • 6-4, 180 • Camas (Wash.) Union
CB Benjamin Morrison • 6-0, 172 • Phoenix Brophy Prep
LB Jaylen Sneed • 6-2, 215 • Hilton Head Island (S.C.) High
DB Devin Moore • 6-2, 175 • Naples (Fla.) High
DB Jayden Bellamy • 6-0, 175 • Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
OL Ashton Craig • 6-5, 280 • Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High
LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka • 6-3, 230 • Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany
DT Donovan Hinish • 6-2, 275 • Pittsburgh Central Catholic
TE Holden Staes • 6-4, 230 • Atlanta Westminster School
TE Eli Raridon • 6-6, 230 • West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley
LB Joshua Burnham • 6-4, 215 • Traverse City (Mich.) Central
CB Jaden Mickey • 6-0, 175 • Corona (Calif.) Centennial
WR Amorion Walker • 6-3, 181 • Ponchatoula (La.) High
QB Steve Angeli • 6-3, 215 • Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
RB Jadarian Price • 5-11, 180 • Denison (Texas) High
DE Aiden Gobaira • 6-6, 235 • Chantilly (Va.) High
DE Tyson Ford • 6-5, 245 • St. Louis John Burroughs School
OT Ty Chan • 6-6, 275 • Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy
LB Nolan Ziegler • 6-4, 210 • Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central
OL Joey Tanona • 6-5, 280 • Zionsville (Ind.) High
2023 commits (5)
Position Player • Height, Weight • High School
RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. • 5-10, 185 • Miami Gulliver Prep
TE Cooper Flanagan • 6-5, 230 • Concord (Calif.) De La Salle
S Adon Shuler • 6-0, 190 • Irvington (N.J.) High
DE Brenan Vernon • 6-5, 250 • Mentor (Ohio) High
DE Keon Keeley • 6-5, 230 • Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep