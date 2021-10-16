Notre Dame football recruiting: Updated list of Irish commits in 2022 and 2023 classes

ND Insider Staff

The college football recruiting cycle never stops.

But someone has to keep track of it. That's why ND Insider has put together a running list of verbal commitments for Notre Dame football.

The Irish currently have 21 players committed to their 2022 recruiting class. The 2023 recruiting class has five commitments of its own.

Click on a player's name to read a story about his commitment.

Notre Dame football recruiting class commitments

2022 commits (21)

Position Player • Height, Weight • High School

WR C.J. Williams • 6-2, 190 • Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

WR Tobias Merriweather • 6-4, 180 • Camas (Wash.) Union

CB Benjamin Morrison • 6-0, 172 • Phoenix Brophy Prep

LB Jaylen Sneed • 6-2, 215 • Hilton Head Island (S.C.) High

DB Devin Moore • 6-2, 175 • Naples (Fla.) High

DB Jayden Bellamy • 6-0, 175 • Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

OL Ashton Craig • 6-5, 280 • Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High

LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka • 6-3, 230 • Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany

DT Donovan Hinish • 6-2, 275 • Pittsburgh Central Catholic

TE Holden Staes • 6-4, 230 • Atlanta Westminster School

TE Eli Raridon • 6-6, 230 • West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley

LB Joshua Burnham • 6-4, 215 • Traverse City (Mich.) Central

CB Jaden Mickey • 6-0, 175 • Corona (Calif.) Centennial

WR Amorion Walker • 6-3, 181 • Ponchatoula (La.) High

QB Steve Angeli • 6-3, 215 • Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

RB Jadarian Price • 5-11, 180 • Denison (Texas) High

DE Aiden Gobaira • 6-6, 235 • Chantilly (Va.) High

DE Tyson Ford • 6-5, 245 • St. Louis John Burroughs School

OT Ty Chan • 6-6, 275 • Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy

LB Nolan Ziegler • 6-4, 210 • Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central

OL Joey Tanona • 6-5, 280 • Zionsville (Ind.) High

2023 commits (5)

Position Player • Height, Weight • High School

RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. • 5-10, 185 • Miami Gulliver Prep

TE Cooper Flanagan • 6-5, 230 • Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

S Adon Shuler • 6-0, 190 • Irvington (N.J.) High

DE Brenan Vernon • 6-5, 250 • Mentor (Ohio) High

DE Keon Keeley • 6-5, 230 • Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep