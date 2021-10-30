Top 2023 D-line prospect Jason Moore among recruiting visitors at Notre Dame

Eric Hansen
ND Insider
Denison's Jadarian Price, verbally committed to Notre Dame, ran for 299 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries during the Jackets' loss against Frisco (Texas) Liberty on Friday night.

SOUTH BEND — A week after staging one of the biggest in-season football recruiting weekends in decades, Notre Dame encored with roughly 100 more visiting prospects Saturday night for its primetime matchup with North Carolina.

Though it lacked the star power and players who already held ND scholarship offers of the USC recruiting weekend, there were some key 2023 targets on hand with both pedigree and strong Irish interest.

Jason Moore, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive tackle from DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md., was the highest-rated among them. The four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2023 class per Rivals.com and the No. 32 prospect nationally regardless of position.

He was joined notably by two other top 100 prospects — safeties Caleb Downs of Hoschton, Ga., (No. 4 safety, No. 77 overall) and Peyton Bowen of Denton, Texas (No. 5 safety, 78 overall), along with Bowen’s Guyer High School teammate — four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold — and three-star linebacker Troy Ford Jr. of Savannah, Ga.

Downs is the younger brother of North Carolina star wide receiver Josh Downs.

Six committed ND prospects made the trip, including 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley from Tampa, Fla.

Running back Jadarian Price, fresh off a 299-yard rushing performance, was one of the five 2022s in attendance. Price amassed his yardage on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns, but his Denison (Texas) High team fell to Frisco Liberty, 49-44, on Friday night.

Michigan linebacker Joshua Burnham, Florida defensive back Devin Moore, Iowa tight end Eli Raridon and in-state offensive lineman Joey Tanona also took in the ND-North Carolina game at Notre Dame Stadium.

