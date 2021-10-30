Top 2023 D-line prospect Jason Moore among recruiting visitors at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND — A week after staging one of the biggest in-season football recruiting weekends in decades, Notre Dame encored with roughly 100 more visiting prospects Saturday night for its primetime matchup with North Carolina.

Though it lacked the star power and players who already held ND scholarship offers of the USC recruiting weekend, there were some key 2023 targets on hand with both pedigree and strong Irish interest.

Jason Moore, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive tackle from DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md., was the highest-rated among them. The four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2023 class per Rivals.com and the No. 32 prospect nationally regardless of position.

► More on recruiting:Tracking Notre Dame's top remaining recruiting targets in the 2022 class

► Gameday Saturday:No. 11 Notre Dame vs North Carolina live updates: scores, highlights from Saturday night

He was joined notably by two other top 100 prospects — safeties Caleb Downs of Hoschton, Ga., (No. 4 safety, No. 77 overall) and Peyton Bowen of Denton, Texas (No. 5 safety, 78 overall), along with Bowen’s Guyer High School teammate — four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold — and three-star linebacker Troy Ford Jr. of Savannah, Ga.

Downs is the younger brother of North Carolina star wide receiver Josh Downs.

Six committed ND prospects made the trip, including 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley from Tampa, Fla.

Running back Jadarian Price, fresh off a 299-yard rushing performance, was one of the five 2022s in attendance. Price amassed his yardage on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns, but his Denison (Texas) High team fell to Frisco Liberty, 49-44, on Friday night.

Michigan linebacker Joshua Burnham, Florida defensive back Devin Moore, Iowa tight end Eli Raridon and in-state offensive lineman Joey Tanona also took in the ND-North Carolina game at Notre Dame Stadium.

NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL RECRUITING

North Carolina Game Visitors

Oct. 30, 2021

2022 Commits

LB Joshua Burnham

DB Devin Moore

RB Jadarian Price

TE Eli Raridon

OL Joey Tanona

2022 Prospects

OLB Tra’Eunte Andrews

P Barry Chase

DE Jaden Hunt

WR Justin Marshall

K/P A.J. Vinatieri

WR Malachi Wallington

2023 Commits

DE Keon Keeley

2023 Targets

QB Jackson Arnold

S Peyton Bowen

S Caleb Downs

LB Troy Ford Jr.

DE Jason Moore

2023 Prospects

OT Jonathan Ashford

OT Micah Banuelos

WR Jaiden Bender

DL David Borchers

DE Alexander Bray

TE Bo Burklow

OL Ayden Bussell

RB Jeremiah Coney

RB Christian Davis

WR Makai Donaldson

OLB Collin Dunn

LS Joey Fortner

OL Joshua Gregory

CB Carlos Griffin

RB Willtrell Hartson

QB Mack Howard

LB Victory Johnson

LB Jean Claude Joseph III

OL Koby Keenum

OL Vysen Lang

OG William Larkins

OL Trevor Lauck

ATH Jaxson Lavender

TE Tyler Little

RB LJ Martin

S Watts McBride

TE Andrew Metzger

OL Ryan Mickow

OLB Hayden Moore

CB Canyon Moses

TE Brett Norfleet

LB Cole Olsztyn

RB Nygel Osborne

QB Dylan Rizk

DE Jake Rizzo

OL A.J. Salley

WR Ryne Shackelford

DB Cameron Smith

WR Nathan Stewart

CB Raion Strader

WR Joe Walker

LB Whit Weeks

TE Sam West

QB Dylan Wittke

DL Bruce Williams

OLB Daniel Wingate

OT Malachi Wood

2024 Prospects

OT Liam Andrews

WR Mazeo Bennett Jr.

DT Justin Bodford

CB Eli Bowen

DB Kensley Faustin

DL Justin Greene

TE Hogan Hansen

QB Trey Hedden

ATH Elijah Jackson

DL Nikhil Jefferson

QB Daniel Kaelin

QB DJ Lagway

TE Jack Larsen

CB Miles Lockhart

WR Mike Matthews

QB Caleb McCreary

OG Spencer Meiring

QB Ethan Minter

DE Jacobi Murray

TE A.J. Pugliano

S Jason Ratliff

QB James Resar

DE Hank Weber

OL Fletcher Westphal

WR Antonio White

ATH Mekhai White

ATH Sacovie White

QB Walker White

WR Chanz Wiggins

QB Anthony Wolter

2025 Prospects

DE Austin Alexander

QB Mikey Gow

DL Bobby Kanka

RB Nehemiah Thomas

