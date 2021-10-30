Top 2023 D-line prospect Jason Moore among recruiting visitors at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND — A week after staging one of the biggest in-season football recruiting weekends in decades, Notre Dame encored with roughly 100 more visiting prospects Saturday night for its primetime matchup with North Carolina.
Though it lacked the star power and players who already held ND scholarship offers of the USC recruiting weekend, there were some key 2023 targets on hand with both pedigree and strong Irish interest.
Jason Moore, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive tackle from DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md., was the highest-rated among them. The four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2023 class per Rivals.com and the No. 32 prospect nationally regardless of position.
He was joined notably by two other top 100 prospects — safeties Caleb Downs of Hoschton, Ga., (No. 4 safety, No. 77 overall) and Peyton Bowen of Denton, Texas (No. 5 safety, 78 overall), along with Bowen’s Guyer High School teammate — four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold — and three-star linebacker Troy Ford Jr. of Savannah, Ga.
Downs is the younger brother of North Carolina star wide receiver Josh Downs.
Six committed ND prospects made the trip, including 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley from Tampa, Fla.
Running back Jadarian Price, fresh off a 299-yard rushing performance, was one of the five 2022s in attendance. Price amassed his yardage on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns, but his Denison (Texas) High team fell to Frisco Liberty, 49-44, on Friday night.
Michigan linebacker Joshua Burnham, Florida defensive back Devin Moore, Iowa tight end Eli Raridon and in-state offensive lineman Joey Tanona also took in the ND-North Carolina game at Notre Dame Stadium.
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL RECRUITING
North Carolina Game Visitors
Oct. 30, 2021
2022 Commits
LB Joshua Burnham
DB Devin Moore
RB Jadarian Price
TE Eli Raridon
OL Joey Tanona
2022 Prospects
OLB Tra’Eunte Andrews
P Barry Chase
DE Jaden Hunt
WR Justin Marshall
K/P A.J. Vinatieri
WR Malachi Wallington
2023 Commits
DE Keon Keeley
2023 Targets
QB Jackson Arnold
S Peyton Bowen
S Caleb Downs
LB Troy Ford Jr.
DE Jason Moore
2023 Prospects
OT Jonathan Ashford
OT Micah Banuelos
WR Jaiden Bender
DL David Borchers
DE Alexander Bray
TE Bo Burklow
OL Ayden Bussell
RB Jeremiah Coney
RB Christian Davis
WR Makai Donaldson
OLB Collin Dunn
LS Joey Fortner
OL Joshua Gregory
CB Carlos Griffin
RB Willtrell Hartson
QB Mack Howard
LB Victory Johnson
LB Jean Claude Joseph III
OL Koby Keenum
OL Vysen Lang
OG William Larkins
OL Trevor Lauck
ATH Jaxson Lavender
TE Tyler Little
RB LJ Martin
S Watts McBride
TE Andrew Metzger
OL Ryan Mickow
OLB Hayden Moore
CB Canyon Moses
TE Brett Norfleet
LB Cole Olsztyn
RB Nygel Osborne
QB Dylan Rizk
DE Jake Rizzo
OL A.J. Salley
WR Ryne Shackelford
DB Cameron Smith
WR Nathan Stewart
CB Raion Strader
WR Joe Walker
LB Whit Weeks
TE Sam West
QB Dylan Wittke
DL Bruce Williams
OLB Daniel Wingate
OT Malachi Wood
2024 Prospects
OT Liam Andrews
WR Mazeo Bennett Jr.
DT Justin Bodford
CB Eli Bowen
DB Kensley Faustin
DL Justin Greene
TE Hogan Hansen
QB Trey Hedden
ATH Elijah Jackson
DL Nikhil Jefferson
QB Daniel Kaelin
QB DJ Lagway
TE Jack Larsen
CB Miles Lockhart
WR Mike Matthews
QB Caleb McCreary
OG Spencer Meiring
QB Ethan Minter
DE Jacobi Murray
TE A.J. Pugliano
S Jason Ratliff
QB James Resar
DE Hank Weber
OL Fletcher Westphal
WR Antonio White
ATH Mekhai White
ATH Sacovie White
QB Walker White
WR Chanz Wiggins
QB Anthony Wolter
2025 Prospects
DE Austin Alexander
QB Mikey Gow
DL Bobby Kanka
RB Nehemiah Thomas
