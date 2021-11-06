Oh brother, five-star prospect Sonny Styles highlights Notre Dame recruiting visitors

SOUTH BEND — Sonny Styles had a decided rooting interest Saturday during his recruiting visit to Notre Dame Stadium.

So did the Notre Dame football coaching staff.

The Irish coaches — and older brother Lorenzo Styles, for that matter — are hoping he eventually joins the ND freshman wide receiver on the Irish roster.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound junior on Friday night helped Pickerington Central to a 28-10 victory over Hilliard Darby in an Ohio regional quarterfinal playoff game. The younger Styles plays safety for his high school team, but could play either safety or linebacker in college.

Rivals.com rates him a 5-star prospect and the No. 6 player overall nationally in the 2023 class.

Two other uncommitted 2023s with ND offers were among the roughly 55 recruits in attendance Saturday for AP No. 8 Notre Dame’s matchup with Navy — cornerback Amare Snowden of Roseville, Mich., and linebacker Phil Picciotti of Perkaskie, Pa.

Recently committed 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen visited as did four committed members of the 2022 Irish class — linebackers Nolan Ziegler and Joshua Burnham, offensive tackle Ashton Craig and offensive guard Joey Tanona.

Eighteen of the visitors were 2024 prospects looking for a Notre Dame offer, and there were two 2025 QB prospects — Bryce Underwood of Belleville, Mich., and Davi Belfort of West Palm Beach, Fla.

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING VISITORS

Navy Weekend

2022 Commits

LB Josh Burnham

OT Ashton Craig

OG Joey Tanona

LB Nolan Ziegler

2022 Prospects

OL Jack Krajewski

OL John Leonard

K Julian Ramirez

TE Alex Scherle

QB Noah Spencer

QB Aiden Wetzel

OG Drew Woodruff

2023 Commits

LB Drayk Bowen

2023 Targets

LB Phil Picciotti

ROV Amare Snowden

S/LB Sonny Styles

2023 Prospects

OT Ryan Carretta

S DJ Coleman

ATH Ronan Hanafin

QB Braylen Himmelein

RB Mekhi Jenkins

LB Drew Kaeckmeister

LB Benjamin Marsh

K/P Ryan Millmore

DE James Mullen

LB Cole Olsztyn

OG Simione Pale

LS Drew Prieto

S Zyers Ruff II

DB Javen Sewell

OL Austin Siereveld

OT Robert Sweeney

DE Emmanuel Waller

K/P Tyler White

OG Grant Zimmerly

2024 Prospects

OT Kyle Altuner

CB Kaleb Beasley

WR Mazeo Bennett

WR Jordan "Bam Bam" Bride

OL Carson Caplan

K/P Kyle Chrusciel

QB Karson Gordon

TE Jahide Lesaine

DE Magnuson Lott

DL Keishawn Mashburn

OG Spencer Meiring

QB Jake Merklinger

RB Tovani Mizell

TE Luca Puccinelli

RB Gabe Sawchuk

RB Taylor Tatum

WR NiTareon Tuggle

QB Asher Weiner

2025 Prospects

QB Davi Belfort

QB Bryce Underwood

