Oh brother, five-star prospect Sonny Styles highlights Notre Dame recruiting visitors

Eric Hansen
ND Insider
Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Sonny Styles (3) -- a Notre Dame football recruiting target -- fights for extra yards as Pickerington North’s Malik Ray (25) tries to make the tackle during their game Sept. 10.

SOUTH BEND — Sonny Styles had a decided rooting interest Saturday during his recruiting visit to Notre Dame Stadium.

So did the Notre Dame football coaching staff. 

The Irish coaches — and older brother Lorenzo Styles, for that matter — are hoping he eventually joins the ND freshman wide receiver on the Irish roster.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound junior on Friday night helped Pickerington Central to a 28-10 victory over Hilliard Darby in an Ohio regional quarterfinal playoff game. The younger Styles plays safety for his high school team, but could play either safety or linebacker in college.

Rivals.com rates him a 5-star prospect and the No. 6 player overall nationally in the 2023 class.

Two other uncommitted 2023s with ND offers were among the roughly 55 recruits in attendance Saturday for AP No. 8 Notre Dame’s matchup with Navy — cornerback Amare Snowden of Roseville, Mich., and linebacker Phil Picciotti of Perkaskie, Pa.

Recently committed 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen visited as did four committed members of the 2022 Irish class — linebackers Nolan Ziegler and Joshua Burnham, offensive tackle Ashton Craig and offensive guard Joey Tanona.

Eighteen of the visitors were 2024 prospects looking for a Notre Dame offer, and there were two 2025 QB prospects — Bryce Underwood of Belleville, Mich., and Davi Belfort of West Palm Beach, Fla.

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING VISITORS 

Navy Weekend 

2022 Commits 

LB Josh Burnham 

OT Ashton Craig 

OG Joey Tanona 

LB Nolan Ziegler 

2022 Prospects 

OL Jack Krajewski 

OL John Leonard 

K Julian Ramirez 

TE Alex Scherle 

QB Noah Spencer 

QB Aiden Wetzel 

OG Drew Woodruff 

2023 Commits 

LB Drayk Bowen 

2023 Targets 

LB Phil Picciotti 

ROV Amare Snowden 

S/LB Sonny Styles 

2023 Prospects 

OT Ryan Carretta 

S DJ Coleman 

ATH Ronan Hanafin 

QB Braylen Himmelein 

RB Mekhi Jenkins 

LB Drew Kaeckmeister 

LB Benjamin Marsh 

K/P Ryan Millmore 

DE James Mullen 

LB Cole Olsztyn 

OG Simione Pale 

LS Drew Prieto 

S Zyers Ruff II 

DB Javen Sewell 

OL Austin Siereveld 

OT Robert Sweeney 

DE Emmanuel Waller 

K/P Tyler White 

OG Grant Zimmerly 

2024 Prospects 

OT Kyle Altuner 

CB Kaleb Beasley 

WR Mazeo Bennett 

WR Jordan "Bam Bam" Bride 

OL Carson Caplan 

K/P Kyle Chrusciel 

QB Karson Gordon 

TE Jahide Lesaine 

DE Magnuson Lott 

DL Keishawn Mashburn 

OG Spencer Meiring 

QB Jake Merklinger 

RB Tovani Mizell 

TE Luca Puccinelli 

RB Gabe Sawchuk 

RB Taylor Tatum 

WR NiTareon Tuggle 

QB Asher Weiner 

2025 Prospects 

QB Davi Belfort 

QB Bryce Underwood 

