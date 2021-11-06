Oh brother, five-star prospect Sonny Styles highlights Notre Dame recruiting visitors
SOUTH BEND — Sonny Styles had a decided rooting interest Saturday during his recruiting visit to Notre Dame Stadium.
So did the Notre Dame football coaching staff.
The Irish coaches — and older brother Lorenzo Styles, for that matter — are hoping he eventually joins the ND freshman wide receiver on the Irish roster.
The 6-foot-4, 217-pound junior on Friday night helped Pickerington Central to a 28-10 victory over Hilliard Darby in an Ohio regional quarterfinal playoff game. The younger Styles plays safety for his high school team, but could play either safety or linebacker in college.
Rivals.com rates him a 5-star prospect and the No. 6 player overall nationally in the 2023 class.
Two other uncommitted 2023s with ND offers were among the roughly 55 recruits in attendance Saturday for AP No. 8 Notre Dame’s matchup with Navy — cornerback Amare Snowden of Roseville, Mich., and linebacker Phil Picciotti of Perkaskie, Pa.
Recently committed 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen visited as did four committed members of the 2022 Irish class — linebackers Nolan Ziegler and Joshua Burnham, offensive tackle Ashton Craig and offensive guard Joey Tanona.
Eighteen of the visitors were 2024 prospects looking for a Notre Dame offer, and there were two 2025 QB prospects — Bryce Underwood of Belleville, Mich., and Davi Belfort of West Palm Beach, Fla.
NOTRE DAME RECRUITING VISITORS
Navy Weekend
2022 Commits
LB Josh Burnham
OT Ashton Craig
OG Joey Tanona
LB Nolan Ziegler
2022 Prospects
OL Jack Krajewski
OL John Leonard
K Julian Ramirez
TE Alex Scherle
QB Noah Spencer
QB Aiden Wetzel
OG Drew Woodruff
2023 Commits
LB Drayk Bowen
2023 Targets
LB Phil Picciotti
ROV Amare Snowden
S/LB Sonny Styles
2023 Prospects
OT Ryan Carretta
S DJ Coleman
ATH Ronan Hanafin
QB Braylen Himmelein
RB Mekhi Jenkins
LB Drew Kaeckmeister
LB Benjamin Marsh
K/P Ryan Millmore
DE James Mullen
LB Cole Olsztyn
OG Simione Pale
LS Drew Prieto
S Zyers Ruff II
DB Javen Sewell
OL Austin Siereveld
OT Robert Sweeney
DE Emmanuel Waller
K/P Tyler White
OG Grant Zimmerly
2024 Prospects
OT Kyle Altuner
CB Kaleb Beasley
WR Mazeo Bennett
WR Jordan "Bam Bam" Bride
OL Carson Caplan
K/P Kyle Chrusciel
QB Karson Gordon
TE Jahide Lesaine
DE Magnuson Lott
DL Keishawn Mashburn
OG Spencer Meiring
QB Jake Merklinger
RB Tovani Mizell
TE Luca Puccinelli
RB Gabe Sawchuk
RB Taylor Tatum
WR NiTareon Tuggle
QB Asher Weiner
2025 Prospects
QB Davi Belfort
QB Bryce Underwood
