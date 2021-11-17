DE Keon Keeley surges to top of Notre Dame's 2023 class in 247Sports ranking

When Keon Keeley committed to Notre Dame in June, 247Sports ranked the Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end as the No. 40 defensive lineman and No. 216 overall in the 2023 class.

Less than five full months later, Keeley claimed the top spot in Notre Dame’s current class of six commitments in the latest rankings released Wednesday by 247Sports. Now the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Keeley is slated as the No. 2 edge defender and No. 26 overall in the class.

All six of Notre Dame’s commits were ranked among the Top 247 with Keeley and linebacker Drayk Bowen ranked inside the Top 100. Bowen, who committed to the Irish earlier this month, slid 11 spots in the overall ranking. 247Sports now pegs Bowen as the No. 3 linebacker and No. 59 overall.

Three of the other four Notre Dame commitments have seen their overall rankings dip since verbally committing to the Irish. Safety Adon Shuler was the lone exception. He moved up to No. 172 overall as the No. 14 safety after being ranked No. 200 as the No. 18 athlete when he committed in August.

Defensive end Brenan Vernon’s ranking took the biggest hit. When Vernon committed to Notre Dame in June, he was ranked No. 39 overall. In the latest update, Vernon was slated No. 152 overall as the No. 22 defensive lineman.

September commitments Cooper Flanagan and Sedrick Irvin Jr. dropped to No. 101 and No. 244 overall, respectively. Flanagan, a tight end, was previously ranked No. 93 overall. Irvin, a running back, was slated at No. 205 when he committed. They are now pegged as the No. 7 tight end and No. 14 running back in the 2023 class, respectively.

247Sports ranks Notre Dame’s class of six four-star commitments as third-best in the country behind Oklahoma and Georgia.

