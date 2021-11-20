Notre Dame Recruiting: Punter McFerson highlights gameday visitors

SOUTH BEND -- The headliner Saturday among Notre Dame’s roughly 60 recruiting visitors runs the sprints, high jumps and triple jumps for his high school track team in North Carolina.

None of which may be relevant if he ends up playing football for the Irish.

Which suddenly is a distinct possibility.

A day after decommitting from Wake Forest, senior punter Bryce McFerson picked up a scholarship offer from Notre Dame on Saturday while taking an official visit for the Georgia Tech game.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Metrolina Christian Academy in Indian Trail, N.C., is ranked as the No. 1 punter nationally in the 2022 class by Chris Sailer Kicking. McFerson had been verbally committed to Wake Forest since September.

Notre Dame's current punter is junior Jay Bramblett.

Two verbally committed members of the Irish 2022 class (linebacker Jaylen Sneed and offensive guard Joey Tanona) were in town to take in AP No. 6 ND’s Senior Day matchup with Georgia Tech.

They were joined by four verbally committed members of the 2023 class — linebacker Drayk Bowen, tight end Cooper Flanagan, safety Adon Shuler and defensive end Brenan Vernon.

The only uncommitted underclassmen to visit with a Notre Dame offer coming into the weekend was 2023 four-star cornerback Christian Gray from De Smet High in St. Louis.

A couple of area football standouts were among the visitors — Mishawaka senior quarterback Justin Fisher and NorthWood junior wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle. Fisher is a possible preferred walk-on candidate.

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING VISITORS

2022 Targets

P/K Bryce McFerson

2022 Prospects

OT Tyler Douthit

QB Justin Fisher

WR Jason Harris

OL Sam Secrest

LB Dominic Zeno

2022 Commits

LB Jaylen Sneed

OG Joey Tanona

2023 Targets

CB Christian Gray

2023 Prospects

S Johnsley Barbas

TE Jack Donnelly

OG Cole Evans

LB Anthony Famularo Jr.

DL Kobi Gorman

WR Jackson Green

ATH Misun Kelley

ATH Kollin Lewis

DT Taahleak Lewis

LB Aava Lilomaiava

WR TJ McWilliams

QB Ben Monahan

OT Joe Otting

LB Ronan Poynton

DE William Robinson

DL Jeremiah Sandiford

OG Dylan Senda

ATH Justin Taylor

OG Derek Thompson

WR Jacob Thompson

DE Teitum Tuioti

DL Austin Watt

OT Hayden Woodruff

2023 Commits

LB Drayk Bowen

TE Cooper Flanagan

S Adon Shuler

DE Brenan Vernon

2024 Prospects

S KeKe Adams

QB Jayden Bradford

OT Andrew Dennis

QB Will Evans

WR Debron Gatling

WR Mylan Graham

TE Luke Harpring

RB Donovan Holloway

WR Brauntae Johnson

WR Dylan Karz

S Jaden Ratliff

OT Ben Roebuck

RB Jayden Scott

DL Justin Scott

QB Xavier Southall

WR NiTareon Tuggle

DE Owen Wafle

QB Cole Welliver

S Turran Williams

2025 Prospects

QB Mikey Gow

QB Colton Gumino

TE Gabe Kaminski

LB Donovan Kolbe

Follow NDInsider Eric Hansen on Twitter: @ehansenNDI