Three-star WR Amorion Walker ditches Notre Dame commitment to sign with Michigan

Notre Dame's talented 2022 recruiting class took another blow Wednesday morning.

As the signatures from nearly all of Notre Dame's verbally committed players rolled in at the start of the early signing period, long-time wide receiver pledge Amorion Walker flipped his commitment to Michigan.

The strength of Walker's commitment had been in question for months. The 6-foot-3, 181-pound senior from Ponchatoula (La.) High showed interest in Alabama, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Kansas State at various times since giving Notre Dame his commitment in March.

When Notre Dame hosted many of its commits on campus this past weekend, Walker couldn't make the trip because his team was playing in the Class 5A state championship in Louisiana. Ponchatoula lost to Zachary, 28-20, on Saturday, but the three-star recruit caught eight passes for 143 yards including a 51-yard touchdown.

Rivals ranks Walker as the No. 40 athlete without a designated position in the 2022 class. 247Sports slates him No. 52 in the athlete role.

The Irish lost two of their three wide receiver commitments this week in Walker and four-star recruit C.J. Williams, who backed off his pledge Monday night. USC is expected to land Williams after a late push following the hiring of head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. The top-100 recruit will reportedly make his decision public at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 8.

Four-star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, the last recruit to meet with former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly in person before news broke of him leaving for LSU, followed through with his commitment and signed with the Irish on Wednesday.

247Sports slates Merriweather, a Camas (Wash.) Union product, as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 79 overall in the 2022 class. Rivals ranks him No. 25 at the position and No. 167 overall.

Though Merriweather is talented, signing only one wide receiver in the 2022 class is a bad break for a roster that lacks any scholarship receivers in the current sophomore and junior classes. The departure of Kelly and uncertainty of whether wide receivers coach Del Alexander will remain on new head coach Marcus Freeman's staff likely didn't help the recruiting efforts at the position.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will need to decide if the Irish have interest in any unsigned wide receiver recruits in the 2022 class or even look to the transfer portal to aide Notre Dame's depth chart next season. Convincing graduate senior Avery Davis and seniors Kevin Austin Jr., Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr. to return would go a long way. Otherwise the Irish will be left to rely heavily on the current freshman class of Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas.

Styles (16 catches for 208 yards) and Colzie (4 catches for 67 yards) gained valuable experience this season. Thomas did not record a catch in his limited action in two games.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Notre Dame had received the signatures of the remaining 21 verbal commitments in the 2022 class. The Irish were unable to convince four-star defensive back Devin Moore to rejoin the class. He signed with Florida after dropping out of Notre Dame's class when Kelly left for LSU.

Defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, who 247Sports rates as a five-star recruit, is the lone Notre Dame recruiting target left to make his decision known Wednesday. He's scheduled to make an announcement around 3:30 p.m. ET. An Irish victory would be a significant upset.

