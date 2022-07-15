ND Football: Irish add 4-star WR, Jaden Greathouse to '23 class

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey continues to make things happen on the recruiting trail.

Notre Dame added to its 2023 football recruiting class Friday afternoon by securing a commitment from four-star wideout Jaden Greathouse.

Getting Tuff:Possibility blooms as area football hopefuls get TUFF in front of Notre Dame heroes

New baseball coach:Notre Dame names Shawn Stiffler as its next baseball coach

Greathouse, out of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, is the No. 113 overall recruit in his class, according to 247sports. He chose Notre Dame over Texas, South Carolina and Oklahoma, who were also in his final four schools.

Last season Greathouse recorded 66 receptions for 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns at Westlake. He has 43 career receiving touchdowns (44 total) heading into his senior season.

Greathouse, listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, joined an Irish recruiting class that is ranked No. 1 in college football. Greathouse became the 20th commit in the class and the third wideout, joining four-stars Braylon James (No. 117 overall) and Rico Flores (No. 187 overall), who recently committed on July 3.

Other 2023 Notre Dame commits:

Defensive End, Keon Keeley (No. 8 overall), Safety, Peyton Bowen (No. 52 overall) , Offensive Tackle, Charles Jagusah (No. 55 overall) , Linebacker, Drayk Bown (No. 76 overall) , Cornerback, Christian Gray (No. 94 overall) , Defensive Line, Brenan Vernon (No. 99 overall) , Cornerback, Micah Bell (No. 120 overall) , Defensive Line, Boubacar Traore (No. 124 overall) , Offensive Tackle, Sullivan Absher (No. 193 overall) , Defensive Line, Devan Houston (No. 217 overall) , Safety, Adon Shuler (No. 223 overall) , Tight End, Cooper Flanagan (No. 238 overall) , Running Back, Jayden Limar (No. 318 overall) , Offensive Tackle, Elijah Paige (No. 334 overall) , Offensive Line, Sam Pendleton (No. 378 overall) , Linebacker, Preston Zinter (No. 426 overall), Offensive Line, Joe Otting (No. 550 overall)