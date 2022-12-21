So what's the rank? How Notre Dame football's 2023 class is viewed nationally

The biggest news flash coming out of Notre Dame football's early signing period was about who didn't sign.

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen (Denton, Texas) flipped his commitment from the Irish to the Oregon Ducks. Bowen, the No. 14 player in the class per 247sports composite, had been committed to Notre Dame since Jan. 1.

Four-star running back Jayden Limar joined Bowen in defection from the Irish to the Ducks, leaving Notre Dame with 24 of 26 commitments signed.

Still, the Irish will walk out of Marcus Freeman's first recruiting cycle with a loaded class, filled with top-300 ranked players at each position, and addressing areas of need regarding depth.

More:National Signing Day: Meet the Notre Dame Football 2023 recruiting class

Among the highlights of the 2023 class include three four-star receivers, four signees from Texas, four flips from other programs and the first Indiana Mr. Football since Jack Kiser in 2018.

Here is how national recruiting websites view Notre Dame's class:

Following Bowen's flip, Notre Dame's class now ranks No. 9 in college football. It is currently the program's third consecutive top-10 class.

247 views four-star offensive lineman Charles Jagusah (No. 49 nationally), four-star running back Jeremiyah Love (No. 68) and four-star linebacker, and Indiana Mr. Football, Drayk Bowen (No. 96) as the Irish's top recruits this cycle.

Rivals currently has Notre Dame ranked No. 6 behind Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Miami (Fla).

Rivals holds four-star defensive end Brenan Vernon (No. 60 nationally), Bowen (No. 45) and Love (No. 59) as the Irish's top recruits.

On3 has dropped Notre Dame from its No. 6 class to its No. 8 class following Bowen's decommitment.

They list Jagusah (No. 42), Love (No. 67) and Bowen (No. 88) as the Irish's top recruits.