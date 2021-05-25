New era at ND Insider as upgraded website and mobile apps launch

ND Insider has a new digital look today.

It's built to be faster, bolder and nimbler.

Our faster-loading website offers a more streamlined experience for readers. Stories, photo galleries and videos should load faster. Headlines are more prominent, and stories use larger type so they're easier to read.

Our stories about Notre Dame sports should also be easier to read on mobile phones.

The navigation on the site is streamlined for quick access to our top stories, and the search engine is stronger and more accurate now.

We ask for your patience as we work our way through launch week, and we hope you like the changes.

Subscribers and registered users may need to log back into the site, using their same credentials. Users who do not remember their password can reset it.

One thing has not changed, though: our coverage of Notre Dame athletics. We'll still bring you the first-rate stories and visuals you're accustomed to and our most popular features, columns, analysis and recruiting news.

Enjoy our new site and thank you for reading and supporting ND Insider.