Full stadium capacity, public ticket sales now in play for Notre Dame baseball as Irish open NCAA Tourney play on Friday

Forty-two games into a storybook season, the Notre Dame baseball team finally gets to allow the general public to watch the rest of the plot unfold.

Tickets go on sale at noon (EDT) Tuesday for the NCAA Tournament’s South Bend Regional, one of 16 sites hosting four-team, double-elimination regionals this week.

► More:Notre Dame nabs 10th overall seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament, will host regional

The host and national 10th-seeded Irish (30-11) play Central Michigan (40-16) at 1 p.m. Friday at Frank Eck Stadium. Michigan (27-17) and Connecticut (33-17) meet later on Friday at 7 p.m. in the other opening matchup.

Up until now, Irish home games have been restricted to students and families of players/coaches and at a reduced capacity. Frank Eck Stadium will be at full capacity (1,825) for the regional.

The university will require all attendees to be masked while in attendance.

Tickets can be purchased at und.com/buytickets. Single-session tickets will be available for $8 per session, and all seating is general admission.

Notre Dame students will have the opportunity to claim free admission to the event (information will be provided directly via email).

The ESPN family of networks will televise/stream all regional and super regional games. All regional games will be on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3 or the Longhorn Network. Friday’s games at South Bend will be streamed via ESPN3.

The winner of the South Bend Regional will advance to a best-of-three Super Regional Matchup next weekend against the winner of the Starkville (Miss.) Regional.