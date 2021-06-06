Notre Dame baseball wins NCAA tournament regional by beating Central Michigan

The Notre Dame baseball team advanced to an NCAA tournament super regional Sunday night by beating Central Michigan 14-2.

The Irish (33-11) beat the Chippewas twice in regional action in South Bend. ND won the opener between the teams 10-0 on Friday. The Irish followed that with a 26-3 win over Connecticut the next day.

Super Regional action starts Friday, and the Irish will play the winner of the regional in Starkville, Miss., hosted by Mississippi State.

Here's how the Irish won Sunday night.

Central Michigan strikes first

Griffin Lockwood-Powell hits a solo home run in the 4th. It's his 2nd hit in the game.

Niko Kavades homers in the 4th inning

The Irish first baseman ties the score at 1 with a solo home run. It's his 5th homer of the weekend and 21st of the season.

The Irish add another run in the inning.

Carter Putz hits a grand slam

Putz clears the bases in the 5th inning, giving the Irish some breathing room.

Central Michigan adds a run

After 2 hits to start the 6th inning, the Chippewas score on a double play, narrowing their deficit to 6-2.

Notre Dame goes deep 3 times in the 8th

Ryan Cole hits a 3-run homer in the 7th, putting the Irish up 9-2. He has 3 for the weekend.

Carter Putz hits another dinger, and the Irish are ahead 10-2. Putz has 2 homers and 5 RBIs in the game.

Brooks Coetzee hits a 2-run homer, and ND leads 12-2.

The Irish add 2 runs — but not from homers — and lead 14-2.

Aidan Tyrell pitches 8 innings

The left-hander allows 2 runs and 8 hits, striking out 3. Tyler Kohlhepp pitches the 9th.