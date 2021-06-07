Fighting Irish off to Starkville to play Mississippi State in baseball Super Regional

With Mississippi State’s 6-5 win over Campbell Monday afternoon in the Starkville Regional, Notre Dame now knows its destination and opponent for its first Super Regional appearance in nearly 20 years.

The 10th-seeded Irish will travel to Starkville to battle the seventh-seeded Bulldogs at their home stadium, Dudy Noble Field, starting either June 11 or 12. The winner of the best-of-three series will be one of eight teams to advance to the College World Series June 19-30.

Notre Dame (33-11) cruised through its regional this past weekend, outscoring its opponents 50-5. The Irish beat Central Michigan 10-0 on Friday, Connecticut 26-3 on Saturday and Central Michigan again 14-2 on Sunday to advance out of the regional for the first time since 2002. That’s also the same year of the Irish’s last visit to the College World Series.

Mississippi State’s path to the Super Regional was through Campbell, VCU 16-6 on Saturday and Samford 8-4 on Friday. The Bulldogs out of the SEC are 43-15 overall and in search of their 12th trip to the College World Series in Ohama, Neb. They were national runner-up to UCLA in 2013.

The Irish have advance to the College World Series twice — 2002 (fifth place) and 1957 (fourth place).

Offensive explosion

Notre Dame’s offense was on full display over the weekend, scoring in double figures in each of its three games and outscoring its opponents 50-5.

Niko Kavades did the most damage as he batted .600, drove in 13 runs, scored nine times and slugged five home runs, including a grand slam.

The Penn High School graduate now has 21 home runs on the season, breaking Frank Jacobs' previous single-season program record of 20 in 1991.

Five things to know about Mississippi State

♦ Junior starting pitcher Christian MacLeod has emerged as one of Mississippi State’s aces in 2021, compiling a 6-4 record in 16 starts for a 3.81 ERA. He struck out a career-high 12 batters Saturday during a 16-4 regional win over VCU. It was his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

♦ Starting pitcher Will Bednar leads the team in wins with a 7-1 record and 3.17 ERA.

♦ Tanner Allen is the Bulldogs’ top offensive threat. He leads the team in batting with a .391 average, 86 hits, five triples and 58 RBIs.

♦ Three Mississippi State players have belted double-digit home runs this season. Logan Tanner has 11 and Luke Hancok and Kamren James both have 10.

♦ Mississippi State has now won eight-straight NCAA Tournament games at home, going 5-0 in 2019 en route to the College World Series and 3-0 in 2021.