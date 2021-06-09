Notre Dame baseball meets Mississippi State for a College World Series berth

The resurgent Notre Dame baseball season continues this weekend in NCAA Tournament super regional action. The Fighting Irish (33-11) take on Mississippi State (43-15) for a chance to play in the College World Series.

The Bulldogs are seeded No. 7 in the nation and the Fighting Irish are No. 10.

Here's what you need to know.

What channel is Notre Dame baseball on?

Game 1: 2 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Game 2: 6 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2/U

Game 3, if necessary: 7 p.m. Monday, ESPN2/U

Where does Notre Dame play Mississippi State?

The series will be played at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss.

What's at stake when Notre Dame plays Mississippi State?

The series winner earns a spot in the College World Series, the 8-team NCAA Tournament championship series played in Omaha, Neb., on June 19-30.

Who are Notre Dame's best players?

OF Ryan Cole leads the Irish with a .326 batting average. ... 1B Niko Kavadas has 21 home runs (tied for 3rd in the nation) and 62 RBIs. ... RHP Tanner Kohlhepp has a 7-1 record, 1.83 earned run average and 61 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings. ... LHP John Michael Bertrand has an 8-2 record, 2.98 ERA and 3 complete games.

Niko Kavadas is up for Golden Spikes award

Fighting Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas is one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the nation's best amateur player. The winner will be announced June 24.

Who are Mississippi State's best players?

OF Tanner Allen has a .391 batting average, 8 HRs and 58 RBIs. ... C Logan Tanner leads the Bulldogs with 11 HRs. ... RHP Will Bednar is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 109 strikeouts. ... LHP Christian MacLeod is 6-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 106 strikeouts. ... RHP Landon Sims has 8 saves and a 1.45 ERA with 74 strikeouts.

Tanner Allen, Landon Sims are Golden Spikes semifinalists

Two Bulldogs — outfielder Tanner Allen and relief pitcher Landon Sims — are also up for the Golden Spikes honor. Allen is the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.