Molly Seidel: What to know about the 2021 Olympic marathon runner

The 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo are still officially referred to as the 2020 Olympic Games although they were delayed a year by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympics are scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8.

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time, so start times for key events may be at odd hours. NBC networks, streaming service Peacock and NBCOlympics.com will show events throughout the Games.

Indiana will send a strong contingent to Japan, with at least 30 athletes in 10 sports participating.

Here's what you should know about runner Molly Seidel.

What event is Molly Seidel competing in?

Molly Seidel runs the marathon.

When will Molly Seidel compete in Tokyo?

The women's marathon is Aug. 7.

Molly Seidel has been a 2020 Olympian for a long time

The 27-year-old finished second in the women's marathon trials in February 2020 (2 hours, 27 minutes, 31 seconds), just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. It was her first marathon. She has run one marathon since.

Molly Seidel is a Notre Dame All-American

Seidel won three NCAA championships while competing for the Fighting Irish: 3,000 and 5,000 meters in 2016 and 10,000 meters in 2015.

Molly Seidel is open about her mental health struggles

Seidel has often said running helps her make sense of the world as she has battled eating disorders and OCD. She wrote an essay for the Team USA website explaining: "To deal with stress, as well as the OCD I’ve had since age 12, I have some tactics I’ve worked to develop. First, finding and working with a therapist. That’s been truthfully the biggest thing for me — consistent targeted therapy. I do meditation and mindfulness practices. I also focus on eating well, exercising, and getting outside. I think if your body’s healthy your brain is healthier, too.

"I also find that just talking to people is one of the most powerful mental health practices. Even if it isn’t a therapist, being able to reach out to people and being able to say, 'Hey, I’m not doing OK right now' is huge. I need to lean on other people. It’s being able to be vulnerable."

Molly Seidel on social media

Twitter: @ByGollyMolly12

Instagram: @bygolly.molly