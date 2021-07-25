2021 Notre Dame Football Preview lineup: Everything you need to know about the upcoming season

After a COVID-19 year that saw Notre Dame snap defending national champion and No. 1 Clemson’s 36-game regular season win streak, go undefeated in its only regular season as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference and lose to eventual 2020 national champion Alabama in the College Football Playoff, the 2021 Irish are poised to establish a new identity.

Gone is three-year starting quarterback Ian Book, the winningest signal caller in program history with 30 victories. Gone is a veteran offensive line that saw three of its members — four if you include run-blocking specialist TE Tommy Tremble — taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. Gone is unanimous All-American rover Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah, considered a second-round steal by the Cleveland Browns.

Back, as currently planned, will be a Notre Dame Stadium full of fans, a conference-independent status and a team filled with hope as new players prepare for their shot under the Golden Dome.

Over the next week ND Insider will roll out its 2021 Notre Dame Football season preview. Here is what you can expect:

SUNDAY

► 20 questions with Notre Dame football coach BRIAN KELLY, who is expected to become the program’s winningest coach in 2021

MONDAY

► Getting to know All-American junior safety KYLE HAMILTON, the unquestioned star of the Notre Dame defense

► QUARTERBACKS BREAKDOWN: Grad transfer Jack Coan is expected to be the starter, but will sophomore Drew Pyne or freshman Tyler Buchner get their chance?

► SAFETIES BREAKDOWN: Who will emerge around Hamilton?

TUESDAY

► SCHEDULE ANALYSIS: Which games highlight Notre Dame’s return to independent status?

► WIDE RECEIVERS BREAKDOWN: Can Avery Davis return to the anchor unit?

► CORNERBACKS BREAKDOWN: Irish can't hide from group's inexperience

WEDNESDAY

► KYREN WILLIAMS, who emerged as a star in 2020, reflects and builds on a profound turning point.

► RUNNING BACKS BREAKDOWN: Beyond Williams there is depth in the backfield.

► DEFENSIVE LINE BREAKDOWN: Impressive development keeps Notre Dame loaded with options.

THURSDAY

► FRESHMEN TO WATCH: Last year it was Michael Mayer. Which freshmen will burst onto the scene in 2021?

► OFFENSIVE LINE BREAKDOWN: Don’t be surprised to see young faces up front.

► TIGHT ENDS BREAKDOWN: Loss of Tremble opens up depth questions.

FRIDAY

► New defensive coordinator MARCUS FREEMAN is a rising star, and resonates at Notre Dame before coaching his first game

► LINEBACKERS BREAKDOWN: Intensity to be the hallmark of this year’s group.

SATURDAY

► FRESHMAN PROFILES: Meet the newest members of the Irish.

► SPECIAL TEAMS BREAKDOWN: Can consistency, explosiveness become an identity?

SUNDAY, Aug. 1

► STAFF PREDICTIONS: How will the Irish do in 2021? Our ND Insider writers have some thoughts.

► TOM NOIE: A return to normal as Kelly creeps up on Notre Dame history.