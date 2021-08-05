Notre Dame rolls out free-tickets policy for most of its Olympic sports

Tribune Staff Report

SOUTH BEND — In the midst of an athletic department still digging itself out of a pandemic-induced financial funk, Notre Dame has opted to roll out a somewhat surprising concept.

Free tickets.

Not for football — or hockey or men’s and women’s basketball. But tickets to regular-season home athletic events for all the other sports will be free for the 2021-22 season, the school announced Thursday.

“Having Notre Dame athletics accessible to our local community has always been a goal of ours to grow sport and develop young fans,” associate athletics director Brian Pracht said.

More:WR Tobias Merriweather's verbal commitment ties in well to Notre Dame's big picture

More:Notre Dame football's home opener to be streamed exclusively on Peacock

“We feel that breaking down the cost barrier can increase participation in Olympic sports in the Michiana community and enhance the atmosphere for all participants.”

The sports included in the free-tickets policy are baseball, cross country, fencing, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, rowing, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis, track and field, and volleyball.

The first event Irish fans can take advantage of is an Aug. 19 women’s soccer match between the Irish and Bowling Green. Game time is 7 p.m. (EDT) at Alumni Stadium.

For more information and to view team schedules, visit UND.com.

Follow ND Insider Eric Hansen on Twitter: @ehansenNDI